Lionel Messi heaps massive praise on promising Argentine youngster

In Argentina’s 6-0 win over Bolivia in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, a young attacking midfielder made his debut, turning heads with an impressive performance. Lionel Messi, the team’s captain, had high praise for the newcomer after the match.

Argentina had a flawless night at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, dominating Bolivia in the 10th round of the World Cup qualifiers and maintaining their lead in the standings. One of the standout moments was the debut of a promising young talent, handpicked by Lionel Scaloni. Despite limited minutes on the field, the youngster showcased his skills and earned glowing remarks from Lionel Messi.

The player in question is Nicolas Paz, a 20-year-old midfielder who replaced Lautaro Martinez 27 minutes into the second half and quickly captivated the fans with his elegant left-footed touches. After the match, Messi commended him, saying: “Today, Nico made his debut, he has a lot of quality. He’s a very young player who understands the game perfectly.”

The Inter Miami forward went on to add: “He had his minutes today, he played, he enjoyed it, and I think he will feel comfortable in this team too. We like to keep the ball, and he’s grown up with that approach. He has a lot of quality.”

Paz came up through the ranks at Real Madrid, where he scored one goal in seven appearances during the 2023-24 season before moving to Italy’s Como for $6.5 million. There, he is coached by Cesc Fabregas, Messi’s former teammate at Barcelona. Commenting on this, Lionel said, “(Paz) is working with a coach who is a friend of mine. I know him well, and he’s helping Nico grow a lot.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina greets teammate Nico Paz after winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 South American Qualifier match between Argentina and Bolivia at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on October 15, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina’s next generation takes shape

Nicolas Paz was born in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, in September 2004. He is the son of Pablo Paz, a former Argentina international who played in the 1998 World Cup. This heritage influenced Nicolas to choose Argentina over Spain, following a path similar to Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

When asked about the age gap between him and Argentina’s young players—especially considering that Paz wasn’t born when Messi was already a professional at Barcelona—the Inter Miami star laughed, saying, “I know, it’s crazy.” He then praised his young teammate’s qualities: “Beyond age, he has an impressive mentality, which is why he’s reached this level. Hopefully, he keeps growing, and we can support him along the way.”

Messi’s message to teammate Carboni

While celebrating Argentina’s win over Bolivia, Lionel Messi took a moment to send a heartfelt message to another of the team’s rising stars, Valentin Carboni, who recently suffered a serious injury during training.

“We had an unfortunate injury with Carboni. He was starting to find his place with us, but he’s had two knee injuries in a row. I want to send him all our support, a big hug from the entire squad,” Messi expressed during the post-match press conference.

