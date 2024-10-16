Lionel Messi reveals his top contender for 2024 Ballon d'Or after Argentina’s win over Bolivia

After his impressive performance against Bolivia, in which he scored a hat-trick and gave two assists, Lionel Messi revealed who he is backing up in the upcoming 2024 Ballon D'Or gala.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or gala is approaching, and speculation around the winner is intensifying. Lionel Messi, the current holder of the award, has unsurprisingly backed his Argentina teammate, Lautaro Martinez, as the top contender for the prestigious prize.

“He’s had a spectacular year. He scored in the [Copa America] final and was the top scorer. He deserves the Ballon d’Or more than anyone else,” Messi told reporters following La Albiceleste’s 6-0 victory over Bolivia, as reported by La Gazzetta.

Messi’s endorsement aligns with the sentiments of Argentina‘s head coach, Lionel Scaloni. “Regarding Lautaro’s chances of winning the Ballon d’Or—what can I say? As his coach, I believe he’s had an outstanding year. He scored in the final, he was the top scorer in the [Copa America], and he deserves it more than anyone,” Scaloni said before the match against Bolivia.

Beyond his impressive Copa America campaign, ‘El Toro’ Martinez also excelled at club level with Inter Milan. He spearheaded the Azzurri to their 20th Scudetto and finished as Serie A’s top scorer for the first time in his career, earning the league’s MVP honor.

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez celebrate Argentina’s second goal against Bolivia for Matchday 10 of the World Cup Qualifiers (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

However, reports suggest that Vinicius Jr. will be the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner. The Brazilian star shone with Real Madrid, winning LaLiga and the UEFA Champions League, scoring in the final, and being named the tournament’s MVP.

Ballon d’Or 2024: Lautaro Martinez reflects on his chances

According to La Gazzetta, Lautaro also shared his thoughts ahead of the gala. “The truth is, yes, I’ll attend the ceremony with my wife, bringing the same enthusiasm as always,” he revealed. He then assessed his chances of winning the coveted trophy.

“I always say that the team comes before the individual, but I had a spectacular season with Inter last year. I capped it off with a title and five goals in the Copa América. Considering everything, I think I’m in the mix… I don’t want to get ahead of myself, but I’m happy and excited. We’ll see what happens that night,” he added.

When is the 2024 Ballon d’Or gala?

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place on Oct. 28th at Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France. For the third time in the history of the award, it will be given based on the results of the season instead of the calendar year.

