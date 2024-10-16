Lionel Messi addresses 2026 World Cup possibility after impressive hat-trick with Argentina

Lionel Messi led Argentina to a commanding 6-0 victory over Bolivia, delivering a standout performance with three goals and two assists. Following the match, the Inter Miami star addressed the possibility of competing in the 2026 World Cup.

Argentina put on a flawless display against Bolivia in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, securing the win on Matchday 10 of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Messi was the driving force behind the triumph, netting a hat trick and adding two assists, showcasing his exceptional form at 37 years old. This has reignited speculation about his plans to remain with Argentina through to 2026, a topic he addressed directly.

After the match at the Monumental Stadium, Messi spoke to the press, where he was asked if he felt closer to the 2026 World Cup given his current form. His response was candid: “I haven’t set any deadlines. I just want to enjoy this moment. I’m more excited than ever to be here and to feel the fans’ support, knowing that these could be my last matches.”

He also outlined the key factor that will guide his decision to continue with Argentina: “As long as I feel good, can keep helping the team, and maintain my level of performance, we’ll keep enjoying this journey together.”

Messi further elaborated on his motivation to keep playing for the national team, even after winning every major title: “Being here makes me happy. Despite my age, I feel like a kid when I’m with my teammates, joking around and having fun,” he said. “It’s a special feeling to come here, to feel the warmth of the fans. Their chants and support move me. It’s been years of building this connection, and we all cherish playing in Argentina.”

What’s next for Messi and Argentina?

Messi emphasized that his future with the Argentina national team will be evaluated “step by step.” He plans to assess his condition match by match to determine how long he will continue with Lionel Scaloni’s squad.

Looking ahead, Argentina’s next challenge comes during the November international window. The reigning world champions will face Paraguay away on Thursday, November 14, for Matchday 11 of the South American qualifiers, followed by a home clash against Peru five days later.