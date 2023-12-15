In the last few months, Yassine Cheuko, Lionel Messi’s bodyguard, became a hit on social media due to his actions on and off the field. For example, when a fan approached the Argentine during the game between Inter Miami and LAFC in MLS.

After Messi signed with Inter Miami, Cheuko followed closely every step of the legend. The expert in Mixed Martial Arts was also seen taking care of Antonela Roccuzzo, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro when they went out on the streets during their new adventure in the United States.

Now, the bodyguard of Lionel Messi has received an enormous distinction. The Inter Miami Security Team won MLS Security Team of the Year after planning and implementing an updated strategy to meet the security demands presented by the club’s exciting summer additions like Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

In fact, Inter Miami’s matchday security routine was such a success that, according to the club, the system was replicated at many venues throughout the league on gamedays when featuring Inter Miami on the road.

Inter Miami got a lot of MLS awards after the arrival of Lionel Messi

This week, the MLS announced four awards for Inter Miami after a thrilling 2023 season which included the debut of Lionel Messi and the first title in franchise history with the Leagues Cup.

These are the awards. Chief Business Officer, Xavier Asensi, was named Doug Hamilton Executive of the Year. The club also got Digital and Social Media Team of the Year, Marketing Initiative of the Year and, as already mentioned, Security Team of the Year for 2023.

Who is Lionel Messi’s bodyguard?

Lionel Messi’s bodyguard at Inter Miami is named Yassine Cheuko and he is an expert in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). At first, many rumors pointed out Cheuko was a former soldier of the United States with experience in the US Navy performing missions at Iraq and Afghanistan. That wasn’t true.

The bodyguard has over 300 000 followers in his Instagram account, including Leo himself, and it serves to showcase some of his experiences fighting and training all around the world.

Furthermore, it has been noticed that Yassine Cheuko is not an intrusive person in his work and has dedicated himself to keep Messi safe without interfering too much in his movements. This dynamic is both inside and outside the stadiums and has been applauded in his inner circle.

How much money does the famous bodyguard of Lionel Messi earn?

After the video of Cheuko tracking Lionel Messi’s movements off the field to prevent any fan from approaching for a photo or hug went viral, the portal “The Distin” published the salary of the famous bodyguard.

The reports point out Yassine Cheuko’s salary is of $250 000 for taking care of Leo, Antonela Roccuzzo and the Argentine’s family.