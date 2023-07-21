Lionel Messi arrived in the United States, setting a precedent with his move. Now, he is having his first match at Inter Miami on a date that won’t be forgotten by American fans. Everyone will remember where they were when he introduced himself in his new team.

Messi didn’t start the game against Cruz Azul because of Gerardo Martino’s decision. The head coach of Inter Miami opted for a cautious approach with their superstar considering he only had a few training sessions with the team following his vacations.

The context for Messi’s debut was a 2023 Leagues Cup group match. Despite teams don’t travel in this competition, Inter Miami had the chance to play at their own stadium. He will come off the bench, but his presence always leaves things to talk about for those watching.

Lionel Messi’s first match at Inter Miami: Funniest memes and reactions