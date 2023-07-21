Inter Miami have become the team to watch in Major League Soccer. Today, all eyes will be on their 2023 Leagues Cup game against Cruz Azul. But neither Sergio Busquets nor Lionel Messi would start for the Herons.

Gerardo Martino’s side heads into this competition aiming to pick up better results than in the domestic league. The South Florida team is bottom in the Eastern Conference standings in the 2023 MLS regular season.

Of course, with the arrival of the former Barcelona superstars (Jordi Alba is also coming to Miami), Inter Miami hope they can bounce back fast. However, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the world-class players in the lineup.

Why Sergio Busquets doesn’t start against Cruz Azul

According to Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, neither Busquets nor Messi will be in the starting lineup against Cruz Azul tonight. Instead, these players will take the field at DRV PNK Stadium: Callender; Fray, Kryvtsov, Miller, Yedlin; Taylor, Cremaschi, Arroyo, David Ruiz, Robinson; Campana.

While fans can’t wait to see them in action, it makes sense that both Busquets and Messi start on the bench since they’ve arrived in Miami only a few days ago. Once they have more training sessions under their belts, the former Barça duo should already be in the starting eleven.

How to watch Inter Miami vs. Cruz Azul in the US

The game between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the US on Fubo (7-day free trial) and MLS Pass on Apple TV for subscribers.