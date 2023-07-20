How much is Inter Miami expected to gain in revenue with Lionel Messi in 2023?

The Lionel Messi phenomenon has touched down in MLS, already his historic number 10 jersey in the Inter Miami pink and black kits are flying off the shelves for $200.

Not only that, millions tuned in worldwide to watch the Argentine be presented with his new club, and will most likely increase viewership for MLS across the globe.

Now Jorge Mas, owner of Inter Miami, spoke to CNBC and he expects Lionel Messi to double the club’s revenue in just half a year.

How much could Lionel Messi generate for Inter Miami?

In the grand scale of things, Inter Miami’s revenue for 2022 was just $56 million, in 2023 it will most likely finish at around $110 million. According to Jorge Mas the team could be worth as much as $1.5 billion by next year, a 150% increase.

Inter Miami would automatically become the highest valued team in all of Major League Soccer, Mas also confirmed that Messi does have a stake in the team and is expected to be along for that increase.