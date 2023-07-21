The 2023 Leagues Cup offers unique matchups between the two most important leagues in the region. However, this game featuring Inter Miami and Cruz Azul is special for another reason. Lionel Messi’s debut with his new club is today, but he is not going to be a starter.

Inter Miami is last in the standings in their conference, which doesn’t seem to matter anymore with the arrival of Messi. The Argentine signed with the club in a shocking move following his failed return to Barcelona, so American fans will now have the opportunity to enjoy him.

Despite he can change the faith of a team by himself, Messi has other familiar faces in Miami now. Having former teammates like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba around should give him enough support to play in a competitive lineup.

Why isn’t Lionel Messi starting for Inter Miami?

Messi announced he was going to play for Inter Miami a few weeks ago. However, he officially joined the team not too long ago. He always wants to play as much as possible, but this time the plan is a bit different.

The Argentine is not starting for Inter Miami, according to Gaston Edul of TyC Sports. This is because coach Gerardo Martino decided to not expose him to a full match, as he has only participated in only a handful of training sessions with the team. His effective debut is not in doubt, considering Messi is going to come off the bench in the second half against Cruz Azul.

How to watch Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul for free in the US

The game between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. The other option is MLS Pass on Apple TV for those who are subscribed to that specific service.