Following two complicated years in Paris, Lionel Messi seems to be enjoying life in the US with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children, who have watched his first games at Inter Miami very closely.

The Argentine superstar hugged his family after scoring a last-gasp free kick in his debut against Cruz Azul, before dedicating a special celebration to his kids in the 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

After scoring the second goal of the night, Messi pulled off a surprising celebration no one had seen from him before and it sparked a lot of debate on social media. But Antonela may have finally revealed the reason behind it.

Lionel Messi’s celebration was in reference to Thor, Antonela confirms

While many users on the Internet claimed it was a reference to Star Wars or Iron Man, Roccuzzo suggested on Instagram that Messi celebrated that way in honor of Thor.

Looking at his kids, who were on the sidelines, the Inter Miami star imitated the gesture the iconic Marvel superhero makes to have the hammer on his right hand.

These kinds of things show how much fun Messi is having both on and off the field since moving to South Florida. It’s also why he decided to leave Europe after so many years. Now it’s time to enjoy for Messi and his family.