Lionel Messi has produced a revolution with Inter Miami. One of the worst teams in the MLS have suddenly become favorites to win the 2023 Leagues Cup after two victories over Cruz Azul and Atlanta United.

In less than a week, Messi has scored three goals and is the leader of a club which is playing as a totally new franchise under coach Gerardo Martino. The impact of Sergio Busquets is immediate and there might be more players coming to the United States.

Jordi Alba has already been announced as new player of Inter Miami and is just waiting for his debut and, of course, Luis Suarez is another big name on the radar. Now, there’s a big announcement about that situation.

Luis Suarez won’t play at Inter Miami with Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez is currently playing for Gremio at Brazil. However, when Lionel Messi confirmed he was ready to sign at the MLS, the striker from Uruguay saw it as the ideal chance to reunite with his friend.

The big problem is Gremio won’t let him walk away. First, they announced any club interested will have top pay the $75 million release clause. Now, coach Renato Gaucho had a strong message for Messi and Miami. “The deal won’t happen. Luis will stay at Gremio until December. The soap opera is over.”

So, at least for the rest of 2023, Luis Suarez doesn’t have a chance to play for Inter Miami. Then, if Lionel Messi’s club want to make a new offer, it’s important to remember the contract ends in December of 2024.

It will be a big struggle between Suarez’s desire and the interest of Gremio to get as much money as possible. Today, the door has been shut to any negotiations. Next year, it won’t be easy either.