Lionel Messi’s heartfelt message to Inter Miami teammate Luis Suarez retiring from Uruguay

Lionel Messi has reacted to Luis Suárez’s retirement from the Uruguayan national team. On an Instagram story, the World Cup champion wrote a fond message to his friend: “You’re unique, @luissuarez9, on and off the field!!! I love you so much.”

Suárez announced his decision to retire from the national team on Monday. He is Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals in 142 games. He will play his final match for Uruguay on Friday in a home World Cup qualifier against Paraguay at Estadio Centenario. After that, he’ll return to Inter Miami for the last seven games of the regular season and the playoffs.

Suárez last represented Uruguay in the 2024 Copa America third-place match against Canada in July. In that game, Suárez scored a dramatic 92nd-minute equalizer and successfully converted his penalty during the shootout, contributing to Uruguay’s victory.

“I am retiring because I want to step aside. I am 37 years old, there are a lot of talented players and I know it would be difficult to get to the next World Cup,” he explained. “It is comforting to know I can retire on my terms and not have to retire due to injuries, or to not being called up. I want to say goodbye here, with my people. This is the ideal moment,” he said.

Lionel Messi’s IG story

Suárez’s international career spanned nine major tournaments, highlighted by his role in securing the 2011 Copa America title for Uruguay. He netted four goals in that tournament, including two in the semifinals and one in the final, earning him the Player of the Tournament accolade as Uruguay claimed their 15th Copa America trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suárez says he still wants to keep enjoy professional football

Despite his retirement from international football, Suárez remains eager to continue enjoying the game at Inter Miami. “I want to keep enjoying professional football a bit more,” he stated. It is likely that he will continue with Inter Miami, where he plays alongside former FC Barcelona teammates Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba.

see also Argentina star makes something clear about Lionel Messi during his absence in World Cup Qualifiers

He scored four goals in Inter Miami’s last two matches, tying for second place in the MLS Golden Boot race with 16 goals in 20 games. As Messi has been sidelined with an injury, Suárez has stepped up as a leader, helping Miami maintain their position atop the Supporters’ Shield standings with 59 points (18 wins, five losses, four draws).