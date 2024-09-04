Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami announce 2026 as key date for New Stadium

Inter Miami have announced that the club will move into their new state of the art stadium in 2026, the same year as the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami contract expires in December 2025, but the GOAT may have two reasons for his “last dance” as not only will the 2026 FIFA World Cup be played in the United States, along with Mexico and Canada, but Inter Miami has formally announced that starting the 2026 season, they will play in their new stadium, currently dubbed Freedom Park.

“The next stages of the Miami Freedom Park project bring us closer to achieving our dream of making it the official home of Inter Miami CF. Embodying our motto ‘Freedom to Dream,’ we have been diligently building something extraordinary: a place where every fan will treasure unforgettable football moments. As we look forward to the opening of our new stadium, we are excited to create a world-class venue that reflects our passion, commitment, and the collective dreams of our South Florida community,” said Jorge Mas in a club statement.

David Beckham echoed Mas’s sentiments: “After years of dreaming, it is very exciting to share that in 2026, Inter Miami CF will move to its long-term home at Miami Freedom Park. Miami Freedom Park is the culmination of years of hard work and the desire to realize a vision and create a lasting legacy for the fans and the Miami and South Florida community. I am very happy to see that dream finally coming true.”

What to Expect from Inter Miami’s New Freedom Park?

The Miami Freedom Park project will consist of the construction of a state-of-the-art venue with a capacity for 26,700 fans. In addition to being a cutting-edge stadium, the Miami Freedom Park project will feature a sprawling 131-acre (530,000 square meter) recreational center, which will include a 58-acre (334,000 square meter) public park.

Inter Miami Freedom Park (Manica)

This extensive development will host youth sports fields, entertainment businesses, restaurants, hotels, and a venue for concerts and international events. Construction is already underway, with the first phase expected to be completed in stages starting in late 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inter Miami promo video for new stadium (Inter Miami)

Miami is also in the midst of efforts to become a media hub for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, though this has yet to be finalized.

Advertisement

With the World Cup and Argentina’s base of operations potentially in Miami during the competition, and with a new stadium on the horizon, Lionel Messi might just stick around for one more year.

Advertisement