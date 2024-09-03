NBA Rumors: Former Mavericks teammate of Luka Doncic joins GSW to support Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors‘ last season fell short of expectations, leaving players, coaches, and fans alike dissatisfied. A lackluster tenth-place finish in the Western Conference shook the team’s foundation, prompting a major overhaul for the upcoming season. To build a competitive roster around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and chase another championship, the Warriors are set to add a former Luka Doncic teammate from the Dallas Mavericks. This move is seen as a critical step in their quest for redemption and a new title.

Klay Thompson’s exit from the Golden State Warriors has been a significant blow to the Bay Area franchise. Many had hoped the dynasty led by Stephen Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green would conclude as it began—with the trio remaining intact. Thompson’s departure marks a poignant shift for a team that defined an era of success.

In the wake of a challenging season and a depleted roster, the Golden State Warriors’ staff is focused on bolstering the core around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. The goal is to quickly return to the top of the NBA standings, though achieving this will undoubtedly be a tough task.

Stephen Curry #30 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors shake hands during a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on March 27, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

Warriors’ staff works to reinforce roster

With no major free-agent additions this offseason, the Warriors’ staff is working diligently to address both on-court and coaching needs. Their focus is on effectively supporting Stephen Curry and ensuring that the team is well-prepared for the upcoming season.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Golden State Warriors are targeting veteran Davis Bertans to strengthen their roster. The Latvian forward, who brings substantial NBA experience, most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets. Bertans’ addition could provide a significant boost to the Warriors’ lineup.

Davis Bertans #9 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after being ejected in the first half of a game against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center on March 19, 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

An extensive NBA experience

One of the Warriors’ future signings boasts extensive experience in the NBA. Arriving in 2016 with the San Antonio Spurs, his career has steadily ascended since then.

He spent three years with the Washington Wizards, then teamed up with Luka Doncic in Dallas, followed by a year with the Oklahoma City Thunder before ending up with the Charlotte Hornets. Undoubtedly, a highly talented perimeter shooter who could provide significant support to Curry and company.

Deandre Ayton #22 of the Phoenix Suns attempts a shot over Davis Bertans #44 and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the second half of Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Footprint Center on May 10, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns defeated the Mavericks 110-80.