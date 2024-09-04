Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dallas Cowboys make surprising decision about who will be their starting running back

The Dallas Cowboys have made a huge decision about the starting running back who will help Dak Prescott.

Rico Dowdle running back of the Dallas Cowboys
© Sam Hodde/Getty ImagesRico Dowdle running back of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Dallas Cowboys are in a very complicated situation. Jerry Jones might not give Dak Prescott a contract extension soon and that could produce a massive crisis for the franchise.

If there’s no deal before March, Prescott will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Although the Cowboys would have the chance to put a big offer on the table, many teams in the NFL are ready to make him the highest paid player in history.

In this scenario, Jones is taking a huge risk. The owner will let the 2024 season play out and, if Dak wins the Super Bowl, he won’t care about paying a high price in a new contract for letting time pass by. If there’s no championship, America’s Team could start from scratch.

Who is Dallas Cowboys starting running back?

According to many reports, Rico Dowdle is the favorite to be the starting running back of the Dallas Cowboys. After Tony Pollard left to sign with the Tennessee Titans, Dowdle will get the call.

However, it’s going to be a huge competition throughout the season as the Cowboys definitely improved their depth at the position with names such as Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook.

NFL News: Dalvin Cook sends big warning about his possible role to help Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys

see also

NFL News: Dalvin Cook sends big warning about his possible role to help Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys

Who is the best running back for Dallas Cowboys?

Well, that’s the big question for head coach Mike McCarthy. Dowdle has been impressive in the preseason but, if Dalvin Cook finds the version which made him a star with the Vikings, things could change soon.

Advertisement

Not so long ago, from 2019 until 2022, Cook was probably a Top 3 player at the position. In those four years, Dalvin never missed the Pro Bowl and always surpassed 1000 yards. Although 2023 was a disaster with the Jets, this is his big chance for redemption.

NFL News: Dak Prescott strikes back at Jerry Jones by threatening to leave Dallas Cowboys as free agent

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott strikes back at Jerry Jones by threatening to leave Dallas Cowboys as free agent

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: Trent Williams makes huge admission on staying with Brock Purdy, 49ers
NFL

NFL News: Trent Williams makes huge admission on staying with Brock Purdy, 49ers

Caitlin Clark makes something clear to WNBA after Indiana Fever clinched spot in the playoffs
Sports

Caitlin Clark makes something clear to WNBA after Indiana Fever clinched spot in the playoffs

Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity nominated for the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or
Women's Soccer

Dennis Rodman's daughter Trinity nominated for the 2024 Women's Ballon d'Or

NFL News: Andy Reid sends final message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ahead of season opener
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid sends final message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs ahead of season opener

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo