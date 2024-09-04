The Dallas Cowboys have made a huge decision about the starting running back who will help Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys are in a very complicated situation. Jerry Jones might not give Dak Prescott a contract extension soon and that could produce a massive crisis for the franchise.

If there’s no deal before March, Prescott will become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Although the Cowboys would have the chance to put a big offer on the table, many teams in the NFL are ready to make him the highest paid player in history.

In this scenario, Jones is taking a huge risk. The owner will let the 2024 season play out and, if Dak wins the Super Bowl, he won’t care about paying a high price in a new contract for letting time pass by. If there’s no championship, America’s Team could start from scratch.

Who is Dallas Cowboys starting running back?

According to many reports, Rico Dowdle is the favorite to be the starting running back of the Dallas Cowboys. After Tony Pollard left to sign with the Tennessee Titans, Dowdle will get the call.

However, it’s going to be a huge competition throughout the season as the Cowboys definitely improved their depth at the position with names such as Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook.

Who is the best running back for Dallas Cowboys?

Well, that’s the big question for head coach Mike McCarthy. Dowdle has been impressive in the preseason but, if Dalvin Cook finds the version which made him a star with the Vikings, things could change soon.

Not so long ago, from 2019 until 2022, Cook was probably a Top 3 player at the position. In those four years, Dalvin never missed the Pro Bowl and always surpassed 1000 yards. Although 2023 was a disaster with the Jets, this is his big chance for redemption.