NFL News: Lions HC Dan Campbell makes something clear to Jared Goff ahead of 2024 season

The NFL 2024 is just around the corner and Detroit Lions coach Dan Gordon wants to bring out the best version of Jared Goff when the new season begins.

Jared Goff signed a valuable contract extension with the Detroit Lions this offseason, and expectations are high for his performance in the upcoming 2024 NFL season. Head coach Dan Campbell has made it clear that he wants more from him this season than in past years.

Goff enters his fourth season with the Lions after originally joining the team via trade in 2021. In a new campaign with Detroit, the quarterback is positioned to be one of the potential stars of the 2024 NFL. Coach Campbell will have him available through 2028.

“We ask him to do a lot, and we’re going to ask him to do a little more than he did last year, because he can handle that,” said Campbell about Goff‘s expectations for the next season. The Detroit Lions will open their campaign next Sunday night when they face the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field.

Coach Campbell sent a clear message to Goff: “He’s been everything that we hoped he would be, and then some“. In the 2023 NFL season, Jared Goff completed 407 passes on 605 passing attempts (4,575 total yards), marking his best numbers in a season.

Goff will be the Lions’ captain for the fourth consecutive year since he came back to the team in 2021. “We take care of him, he’ll take care of the football, he’s gonna move it, he’ll be efficient,” said HC Campbell.

Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite his performance on the field, the Lions want to justify the financial effort made to successfully sign Goff’s new contract in the offseason. He is now the fifth highest-paid quarterback in the league, behind Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts.

The new high-value contract of Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions

NFL Media revealed that the Lions offered Jared Goff a 4-year, $212 million contract extension. The Detroit Lions quarterback is signed through 2028 and will earn $53 million per year. In terms of total value, Jared Goff’s contract ranks 9th in the NFL.

Advertisement

Detroit Lions in the 2023 NFL Season

The Lions secured a mark of 12-5 in the regular season and reached the Conference Final of the 2023 NFL, when they lost 34-31 to the San Francisco 49ers. The game had been expectant until the final second, when Detroit tried to rally in the final seconds with a touchdown pass from Goff to Jameson Williams with 56 seconds left to play, but San Francisco recovered the short kick and ran out the play clock.