Lionel Scaloni makes something clear about Argentina's No. 10 shirt during Lionel Messi's absence

With Lionel Messi confirmed as absent for the match against Chile and Colombia, coach Lionel Scaloni has announced what will happen with the number 10 jersey.

Ahead of the doubleheader in the South American World Cup qualifiers for the 2026 tournament to be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the Argentina national team is preparing for their matches against Chile and Colombia. Undoubtedly, the major absence will be Lionel Messi, who leaves the number 10 jersey vacant. Coach Lionel Scaloni has clarified what will happen with the iconic shirt in Messi’s absence.

In the press conference before the match against Chile, set to take place at River Plate’s Monumental Stadium, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni addressed questions about the number 10 jersey. He stated: “When Messi hasn’t been available, the number 10 has been worn by Correa and other players. It’s not an issue; we know the 10 has an owner. What doesn’t have an owner now is the number 11.”

When Scaloni mentions that the number 11 still doesn’t have an owner, he is referring to another major absence for Argentina: Angel Di María. The current Benfica player announced his retirement from the national team after securing the Copa America 2024 in the United States. Di Maria will receive a fitting tribute in the upcoming match.

Head coach Lionel Scaloni of Argentina speaks during a press conference ahead of their semifinal match against Canada during CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 at MetLife Stadium on July 08, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Lionel Messi’s situation with the Argentine national team

As the next World Cup qualifying doubleheader approaches, one certainty for Argentina’s coach is that Lionel Messi will miss both upcoming matches: the home game against Chile and the away fixture against Colombia.

When asked about Messi’s situation in a press conference, Lionel Scaloni was definitive: “I spoke with Messi, and it was too early to include him on the list,”

It’s worth noting that Messi is coming off a lengthy period of inactivity due to an ankle injury he sustained while playing for Argentina in the last Copa América final against Colombia. Although Tata Martino has confirmed that Messi is recovering well, participating in these upcoming matches could jeopardize his health.

Lionel Messi of Argentina leaves the field with an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Argentina’s national team next matchups

To remain the sole leaders of the South American World Cup qualifiers, Lionel Scaloni’s squad will need to maintain their high level of play and secure strong results in this doubleheader.

The first challenge for Argentina will be at home, as they face Chile on Thursday, September 5, at River Plate’s Monumental Stadium. Their next match will take them to Barranquilla, where Colombia will host the current World Cup and Copa América champions on Tuesday.