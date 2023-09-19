Lionel Messi is without any doubt one of the most influential athletes on Earth. The Argentine star has revolutionized Major League Soccer since he joined Inter Miami, as soccer fans in the US will do anything to see him in action.

Despite being extremely famous and having worldwide popularity, the 36-year-old keeps a low profile for a player of his notoriety. Every now and then he posts on Instagram, but doesn’t share too much of his privacy.

The few things that fans get to know about his private life are usually leaks from the media or comments from people close to him. In fact, one of Messi’s relatives recently revealed what Leo’s WhatsApp photo is.

What is Lionel Messi’s WhatsApp photo?

In an appearance on the podcast Degenera2, Leo’s nephew Tomas Messi showed that the Argentine star has a picture with Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids after the 2022 World Cup final as his profile picture on WhatsApp.

The photo was taken shortly after he lifted the trophy next to his teammates, while everyone was still celebrating on the field. It’s undoubtedly an unforgettable moment, which Messi enjoyed next to his loved ones.

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored at Qatar 2022?

Lionel Messi scored seven goals in as many appearances at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

He found the net against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Australia, Netherlands, Croatia, and France (twice).

Will Lionel Messi play at the 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi said he doesn’t intend to play in another World Cup, though he hasn’t fully closed the door on that possibility yet.

Leo will be 39 in 2026, which is why he doesn’t see himself taking part in the next edition. However, coach Lionel Scaloni and his teammates will do everything they can to keep him on board. But of course, Argentina will first have to qualify for the tournament.