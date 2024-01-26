Jurgen Klopp wants to live a normal life, that was one of the main reasons the German gave when announcing that he will be stepping down as manager of Liverpool. In his nine seasons at the club all the 56-year-old did was bring Liverpool back to the forefront of being considered one of the best teams in the world.

For Klopp, Liverpool was his third manager’s job after successful stints at Mainz 05, where he was also a legendary player, Borussia Dortmund, and Liverpool. If one word can describe Klopp as a manager its longevity, in all three of his positions he was at the helm for over four years.

With the Reds, Klopp conquered the world by winning a Club World Cup, along with the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, and four other major titles bringing his total tally to 7. It is also important to note, Klopp and Liverpool were runners up of the UEFA Champions League twice.

Klopp makes clear he will never manage in England again unless it’s Liverpool

Klopp stated that he was “running out of energy” in a near 30-minute interview session for Liverpool’s YouTube channel, he also put into question his desire to manage again, “If you ask me, will you ever work as a manager again? I would say now, no, but I don’t know how that will be (in the future) because I never had that situation.”

Klopp also revealed that he informed the club of how he was feeling and his decision in November. The idea behind making the announcement now is to ensure a smooth transition. It was also reported that Klopp’s managerial team will also step down and that Liverpool’s director Jörg Schmadtke will also leave the club at the end of the season.

Klopp also made it clear; he will not manage a team in England that is not Liverpool, quickly putting to bed rumors of another potential move to the Premier League.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy. I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again”, Klopp stated making sure the supporters knew of his mind set on his decision.

Without question Friday’s announcements mark a huge task for the Fenway Sports Group, as Manchester United and Arsenal are major examples of how big clubs struggle after losing major figures who held the manager’s position.

Liverpool’s season so far

Liverpool is first in the Premier League, playing in the FA Cup, EFL Cup (they are in the final), and the Europa League, basically alive on all fronts and with serious ambitions to win all 4 major titles.



Klopp was emphatic that he did not want the rest of the season to be about him, rather to focus on all the titles at hand the club can win.