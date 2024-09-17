Trending topics:
Liverpool fan dies in Milan before 2024-25 UEFA Champions League opener

A Liverpool supporter passed away ahead of the AC Milan vs. Liverpool Champions League clash in Italy.

Liverpool fans raise their scarves
© IMAGO / Action Plus Liverpool fans raise their scarves

By Gianni Taina

The 2024 Champions League group stage kicked off on Tuesday, September 17. In their first game, Liverpool traveled to Italy for their match against AC Milan at San Siro. However, the excitement surrounding the game was overshadowed by the tragic death of a Liverpool fan.

This year’s Champions League features a new format, and Liverpool’s first opponent is AC Milan. Many Reds supporters made the trip to Italy to cheer on their team. Sadly, just hours before the match, heartbreaking news broke that one of their own had died in an accident.

According to Liverpool Echo, the fan, identified as 51-year-old Philip Joseph Dooley, was struck by a vehicle on Monday night in Bergamo, a city near Milan. Authorities in Merseyside informed Dooley’s family about the incident, and local witnesses are assisting the police with their investigation.

Liverpool’s official statement

Following the news, Liverpool FC released a statement expressing their condolences: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our supporter Philip Dooley, following a road traffic accident in Bergamo in the early hours of this morning. Philip was a lifelong Liverpool fan who had travelled to Italy to be at tonight’s Champions League game against AC Milan.

The statement continued: “Our staff in Milan are working with the local police and consulate, and continue to provide support to other fans impacted by this devastating incident. The thoughts and prayers of everyone connected to the club are with Philip’s family, friends and fellow supporters at this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace, Philip.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

