Liverpool vs Bayern: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Liverpool will play against Bayern this Wednesday, August 2 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Liverpool vs Bayern in the US on Paramount +]

It will be a game between two teams that had disappointing performances last season. On one hand, we have Bayern Munich, who, despite being Bundesliga champions, didn’t display the authority that characterizes them in the Champions League or the DFB Pokal. Therefore, this year, they aim to regain their dominance.

As for Liverpool, it was expected that they would compete for several titles, but that didn’t materialize. Klopp himself expressed, ‘I am aware that I am still here because of the results of the past.’ While injuries did limit the team, it can’t be used as an excuse for a winning team that aspires to go all-in again this season.

Liverpool vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 AM

Australia: 9:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 AM

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 7:30 PM

Mexico: 5:30 AM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 7:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark

Germany: DAZN, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport News HD, DAZN1, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, RTL

International: Bet365, LFCTV GO

Ireland: LFCTV

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, VG+

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: meWATCH

Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN, RTL, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1

United Kingdom: LFCTV

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network.