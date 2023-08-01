Liverpool will play against Bayern this Wednesday, August 2 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Liverpool vs Bayern in the US on Paramount +]
It will be a game between two teams that had disappointing performances last season. On one hand, we have Bayern Munich, who, despite being Bundesliga champions, didn’t display the authority that characterizes them in the Champions League or the DFB Pokal. Therefore, this year, they aim to regain their dominance.
As for Liverpool, it was expected that they would compete for several titles, but that didn’t materialize. Klopp himself expressed, ‘I am aware that I am still here because of the results of the past.’ While injuries did limit the team, it can’t be used as an excuse for a winning team that aspires to go all-in again this season.
Liverpool vs Bayern: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 8:30 AM
Australia: 9:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 7:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 7:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Bayern: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, Star+, ESPN4
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, Viaplay Denmark
Germany: DAZN, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport News HD, DAZN1, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, RTL
International: Bet365, LFCTV GO
Ireland: LFCTV
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, VG+
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: meWATCH
Sweden: V Sport Football, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN, RTL, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1
United Kingdom: LFCTV
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network.