Liverpool vs Leicester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2023-2024 Carabao Cup in your countryki

Liverpool and Leicester City face each other this Wednesday, September 27 in what will be the third round of the 2023/2024 Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Liverpool are gradually finding their best form, and this improvement is beginning to show in their results. They are currently one of the few teams keeping pace with Pep Guardiola‘s formidable Manchester City. The “Reds” aim to carry their positive momentum into other competitions, which is why they are eager to secure a victory in the Carabao Cup.

Their opponents will be Leicester City, who had a surprisingly tough season last year. While their primary goal is to make a strong comeback in the Premier League, it remains important for them to contend for a title. That’s why they will be pursuing a victory in what promises to be a challenging match.

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (September 28)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 28)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 28)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (September 28)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 2:45 AM (September 28)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (September 28)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Leicester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: ESPN2, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football

Indonesia: Mola TV App, Mola, mola.tv

Ireland: Talksport 2 Radio UK

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: Cool TV

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 5 Serbia

Singapore: Cool TV

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 4

Sweden: V Sport 1, Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Talksport 2 Radio UK

USA: ESPN+