Stefanos Tsitsipas says who is the ‘best’ between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic have inspired the new generation of tennis players. There’s no doubt that for all the young stars on tour, the members of the “Big Three” have been role models, both on and off the court. In this context, former world No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas has shared his thoughts on the greatest of all time debate.

For the Greek star, the answer is between Federer and Djokovic, praising them both for different reasons. While he believes that, by the numbers, Djokovic is the best, he also acknowledges Federer’s profound impact on the sport.

“He [Djokovic] is no doubt the best, based on the numbers. He breaks record after record. He also has a thirst, even though he has nothing to prove anymore. That’s how he’s wired,” Tsitsipas told ekathimerini.com in September 2023. “He’s never happy; it’s like he’s always trying to prove something to someone. I don’t know what or to whom. It’s like he always wants a rematch. He has that glint in his eye.”

When asked about who has had the biggest impact on tennis, Tsitsipas said it is Federer, “by a landslide,” especially due to his elegance. “The finesse and beauty he brought to tennis, his magic on the court. I don’t think anyone else will ever match him,” he stated.

Djokovic and Tsitsipas after the 2023 Australian Open final (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Tsitsipas has hailed Federer as his ‘idol’

While he can stay neutral in the GOAT conversation, Tsitsipas has said many times that the Swiss was one of his “idols” and the reason he plays with a one-handed backhand, a rarity in today’s game. In fact, the Greek had a special request for the eight-time Wimbledon champion after his retirement at the 2022 Laver Cup: a racquet.

“Obviously, he agreed,” Tsitsipas told the ATP Tour official website in October 2022. “Look, Roger was an idol of mine growing up. It would have been wrong not to get something from his last match. He was very nice, and I sleep with it from time to time,” he added.

Tsitsipas and Federer were doubles partners during the 2019 Laver Cup (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup )

Djokovic and Federer’s remarkable careers

In the end, both players have carved out extraordinary careers, with remarkable achievements. Djokovic holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles in men’s singles (24), surpassing Federer’s tally of 20. However, the Swiss was the first to reach that number, marking a milestone in the history of the sport.

