Liverpool will host Porto for Matchday 5 of Champions League 2021/22 group stage. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match in the United States.

Liverpool and Porto will face each other for Matchday 5 of the Champions League 2021/22 at Anfield. The hosts have already reached the next round confirmed as group winners, while Porto need to get a win to not put their qualification at risk. If you are in the United States, you can watch it on FuboTV.

Jürgen Klopp’s men have been impeccable so far in the tournament, with four wins in four games, scoring 13 goals and conceding five. With the qualification and the first spot already secured, they have nothing to lose but their unbeaten streak.

Meanwhile, Porto will have to look for a win if they don’t want trouble qualifying for the next round. With Milan getting their first point last time out, and Atletico Madrid only a point behind, anything can happen in the quest for the second place.

Liverpool vs Porto: Date

Liverpool and Porto will face each other for Matchday 5 of the 2021/22 Champions League group stage on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. The match will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool vs Porto: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Liverpool vs Porto

The match between Liverpool and Porto FC for Matchday 5 of Champions League 2021/22 group stage to be played on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by FuboTV.