Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet one more time in a UEFA Champions League Final today when they face each other at the Stade de France in Paris to define the 2021-2022 edition winners. Find here how to watch or live stream this exciting game in Canada.

The Reds coached by Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a new trophy this season after winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup of England. Liverpool will try to clinch their second UEFA Champions League title with Klopp as coach.

Real Madrid will try to break more records in the Champions League today. The Spanish side, which won the La Liga title this season, will be looking to repeat the result it got in the 2017/2018 final, when the Galacticos defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the UCL Final.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Start time

The 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and Real Madrid will start at 3:30 PM (ET) today, May 28, at the Stade de France in Paris.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: How to watch and live stream in Canada

The Reds and the Galacticos will define the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League winners at the Stade de France today and you can watch this exciting game in Canada on DAZN.