Virgil van Dijk or David Alaba? Sadio Mane or Karim Benzema? Liverpool and Real Madrid will face each other in the UEFA Champions League 2021-2022 final, and in Bolavip we have made this survey for you to choose your favorite player of these two teams for each position. Take a look!

One of the best editions of the UEFA Champions League in recent years will come to an end this Saturday, May 28. Liverpool and Real Madrid have proven throughout the season to be worthy of a place in the grand final of the UCL 2021-2022, but only one of them will be able to celebrate with the much-desired trophy.

However, this article will not be about who's the favorite, the preview, stats or predictions. This time, Bolavip has made a survey so you can choose your favorite player for each position before the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League final. The starting XI of each team were taken from the predicted line-ups published on UEFA official website.

It will not be just the usual 'Liverpool or Real Madrid' survey. Here you will have to pick a player for each position, starting with the goalkeeper, of course, and finishing with the coach. So, before the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League Final, who's your favorite player for each position?

GK: Alisson Becker or Thibaut Courtois

Not an easy start. There is no doubt that both are among the best in the world in their position. According to UEFA official website, Liverpool's Alisson Becker conceded 13 goals in 12 games and made 15 saves in this UCL season. In addition, he finished 4 matches with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid was the goalkeeper with the most saves in the entire tournament. He made 52 saves and conceded 14 goals in 12 matches. He also finished 4 matches with a clean sheet.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold or Dani Carvajal

Alexander-Arnold has grown a lot as a player over the years. As well as being one of the most dangerous attacking right-backs in the world, he has polished his set-piece skills. The 23-year-old Liverpool player is the most expensive right-back in the world, worth €80 million, according to Transfermrkt.

Dani Carvajal may not be considered one of the best in his position at the moment, and his market value (€18 million) is far from that of Alexander-Arnold, but experience is always something to take into account in this type of match, and there is no doubt that he has it.

CB: Ibrahima Konate or Eder Militao

Liverpool and Real Madrid are the two teams that have recovered the most balls in this edition of the UEFA Champions League, and they owe much of that to the work of their central defenders.

The 23-year-old Ibrahima Konate seems to have finally won Joel Matip's place in Jurgen Klopp's side, while Militao has done a very good job all season in having to replace none other than Sergio Ramos.

CB: Virgil van Dijk or David Alaba

This is a tough one. Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool in the 2017-2018 season for €84.65 million, a club record fee, and quickly became one of the stars of the team. He is considered one of the best central defenders in the world.

David Alaba is also a defender that any team would want to have. He managed to adapt quickly to Real Madrid after leaving Bayern Munich as a free agent, and together with Militao they have managed to make a good defensive duo.

LB: Andrew Robertson or Ferland Mendy

Both players stand out for covering the left flank, although they have different styles. Robertson is an interesting attacking weapon for Liverpool, as he often sends accurate crosses into the box in search of a teammate.

Mendy took over the left-back position at Real Madrid despite his continuity being in doubt at some point. The French national team player has a very good speed and acceleration that brings a lot to the Madrid attack.

CM: Jordan Henderson or Toni Kroos

Henderson has become one of the most experienced players in the Klopp era at Liverpool, and also a multi-functional player in midfield. With Thiago Alcantara still recovering from injury, both he and Naby Keita are expected to start in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League final.

Kroos has already demonstrated his passing skills on countless occasions, including in the Champions League. The German midfielder is fourth in the table of completed passes (675) in this edition of the UCL.

CDM: Fabinho or Casemiro

Fabinho recovered in time to play in the Champions League final. The Brazilian midfielder has achieved great numbers this season, including being third in balls recovered (68) in the entire tournament.

His compatriot and Brazil teammate Casemiro is responsible for establishing balance at Real Madrid. His defensive capabilities and ball-keeping skills make him a key part of Carlo Ancelotti's team.

CM: Naby Keita or Luka Modric

Keita is one of those players that you can find anywhere on the field, be it in defense or in attack. With Alcantara's injury, his participation in the final seems to be assured.

Modric has once again shown why he is considered one of the best midfielders in the world. He ranks third in number of passes, third in passes completed and has made 4 assists in this edition of the UEFA Champions League.

RW: Mohamed Salah or Rodrygo/Federico Valverde

Well, here's the thing. Ancelotti may well line up with a 4-4-2 formation, and in that case Federico Valverde would be the first choice to join the midfield of Kroos, Casemiro and Modric. Should Real Madrid form with 3 men in attack, Rodrygo would be the alternative after his performance in the semifinals against Manchester City.

Salah, who will be fully recovered to play in the final, is fourth in the scoring charts (8) and fourth in shots on target (16) in the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League. Undoubtedly one of the best players in the world in recent years.

CF: Sadio Mane or Karim Benzema

There is much speculation about Mane's future, and several big teams are expected to fight for him in this summer transfer window. He is one of the most complete strikers, with the ability to play in any attacking position.

On the Real Madrid side is none other than Benzema, one of the candidates to win the Ballon d'Or Award this year. The French striker is the top scorer in this UEFA Champions League with 15 goals in 11 matches, and the player with the most shots on target with 23.

LW: Luis Diaz or Vinicius Jr.

The singing of Colombian winger Luis Diaz was a new success for Jurgen Klopp at the helm of Liverpool. Diaz may not yet have earned an undisputed first-team place, but he has proven his abilities match by match since his arrival from Porto.

Vinicius Jr. had to fight for his place at Real Madrid and today he is a key player in Real Madrid's attack and a great teammate of Karim Benzema. In fact, the Brazilian winger is second in the assists table (6) in the 2021-2022 Champions League.

C: Jurgen Klopp or Carlo Ancelotti

Klopp will be seeking his seventh title with Liverpool and 12th in total as manager. This year he has already won the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. In addition, he will try to win his second UEFA Champions League title after winning it with Liverpool in the 2018-2019 season.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti is coming from winning the Spanish La Liga title, becoming the first coach to win Europe's five major leagues (Bundesliga, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Premier League). He will now seek his fourth UEFA Champions League title after winning it twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.