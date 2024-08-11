Liverpool will face off against Sevilla in an exciting 2024 international club friendly game, promising a thrilling clash that fans won’t want to miss. Catch all the live action with our comprehensive guide on how to watch the game, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online in your country.

With just a few days remaining before the kickoff of the major European soccer leagues, some have already begun, while others are in their final stages of preparation. Teams from leagues yet to start are taking advantage of one last opportunity for a friendly match, aiming to fine-tune their tactics and conditioning before the first official Matchday.

This scenario perfectly describes Liverpool and Sevilla. The Reds, coming off a season where they vied for the Premier League title, ultimately faltered down the stretch, falling behind Arsenal and Manchester City in the final push. On the other hand, Sevilla endured a dismal 2023/24 campaign, narrowly avoiding relegation. Both clubs are undoubtedly looking to rebound and achieve much more in the upcoming season.

Liverpool vs Sevilla: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

USA: 7:30 AM

Jesus Navas of Sevilla FC – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool vs Sevilla: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

International: LFCTV GO

Ireland: LFCTV

Spain: Mythele Plus, Movistar+, SFC TV

UK: LFCTV