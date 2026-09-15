Liverpool vs Tottenham: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for EFL Cup game on September 15, 2026

Liverpool host Tottenham at Anfield in the EFL Cup third round on September 15. With both Premier League sides looking to advance in a demanding stretch, here’s how to watch the knockout clash live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Liverpool vs Tottenham Tournament EFL Cup Date Tuesday, September 15, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Paramount+

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham in the USA

Liverpool vs. Tottenham will be available to stream live on Paramount+ in the United States. Subscribers can watch through the app or website by accessing the Sports hub or searching for the Carabao Cup.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Tottenham for free?

There is no confirmed free legal option to stream Liverpool vs. Tottenham in the USA. Fans who want to watch the match live in the United States will therefore need access to Paramount+.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Liverpool and Tottenham are fighting for a place in the fourth round of the 2026-27 Carabao Cup, with the loser eliminated from the competition. The third-round clash at Anfield comes at a demanding point in the season for both Premier League clubs, making squad management almost as important as the result. Liverpool enter the tournament at this stage, while Tottenham reached the third round after a 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic.

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool is seen during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Liverpool are still unbeaten under Andoni Iraola but have drawn three of their first four Premier League matches. Their most recent game ended 0-0 against Fulham, just days after a Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

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Iraola has acknowledged the challenge of playing every three days and is expected to rotate his squad, with Giorgi Mamardashvili confirmed to start in goal and Joe Gomez available after returning to training.

Tottenham arrive with a very different problem. Spurs have yet to win or score in their first four Premier League matches, a difficult start that has increased the importance of finding a positive result in the Carabao Cup.

Their 5-1 victory over Charlton showed a stronger side in the previous round, but Roberto De Zerbi is also expected to make changes at Anfield, with Sandro Tonali, Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski unavailable, while Richarlison has been ruled out despite being eligible to play.

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What time is the Liverpool vs Tottenham match?

Liverpool vs. Tottenham kicks off on Tuesday, September 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The match will be played at Anfield in the third round of the 2026-27 EFL Cup.