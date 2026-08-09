Liverpool vs AS Monaco: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for Club Friendly game on August 9, 2026

Liverpool face AS Monaco in a club friendly at Anfield Stadium as they continue preparing for the regular season. Here is how to catch every minute of the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Liverpool vs AS Monaco Tournament Club Friendly Date Sunday, August 9, 2026 Time 9:30 AM ET / 6:30 AM PT TV Channels FOX Deportes, CBS Sports Network Live Stream Fubo, Fox One

How to watch Liverpool vs AS Monaco in the USA

The match will air on television on FOX Deportes and CBS Sports Network. However, there is an option for fans who prefer streaming to catch the action from anywhere. The streaming platforms to watch the game between Liverpool and Monaco are Fubo and Fox One.

Can I watch Liverpool vs AS Monaco for free?

Yes, you can watch Liverpool vs Monaco for free in the USA by signing up for Fubo‘s 5-day free trial, provided you are an eligible new subscriber. The trial includes access to the channels carrying the match.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Liverpool head into this fixture with two wins and one loss in their preseason. The Reds defeated Sunderland 4-2 and Wrexham 1-0, but then fell 3-1 to Leeds United. The match against Monaco will also mark the home debut of Andoni Iraola as manager at Anfield, following his arrival to replace Arne Slot.

Jeremie Frimpong of Liverpool

The Spanish coach took the reins of a squad that suffered major losses in the transfer market, with the departures of Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, and Ibrahima Konate. However, the board responded with signings like Jeremy Jacquet and Victor Munoz. Additionally, Iraola faces defensive doubts due to injuries to Joe Gomez and Jacquet.

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Monaco, meanwhile, face this test with Filipe Luis as their new manager following the departure of Sebastien Pocognoli. The Principality squad remains undefeated in its preparation, with a draw against Cercle Brugge and a 1-0 win over Getafe, thanks to a penalty converted by Paris Brunner. The French club reinforced its roster with Eric Dier, Lukas Hradecky, and Matthis Abline, but it also lost one of its main stars with the exit of Maghnes Akliouche.

What time is the Liverpool vs AS Monaco match?

The match will be played on Sunday, August 9, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 AM ET. Here are the kickoff times across the United States:

Eastern Time (ET): 9:30 AM

Central Time (CT): 8:30 AM

Mountain Time (MT): 7:30 AM

Pacific Time (PT): 6:30 AM