Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Champions League game on September 9, 2026

Liverpool host Atletico Madrid at Anfield in Matchday 1 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase. With both European heavyweights opening their campaigns against each other, here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Wednesday, September 9, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels TUDN USA, UniMas Live Stream Paramount+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

How to watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid will be available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+, TUDN USA and UniMas. The clash is also part of the coverage offered through TUDN.com, Univision NOW, the TUDN App and ViX.

Can I watch Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid for free?

There is no confirmed legal free full-match option for Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid in the United States. The game is scheduled as a Paramount+ stream, so viewers need an active subscription to watch the complete match live.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid open their 2026/27 UEFA Champions League campaigns with one of the most attractive Matchday 1 fixtures, as the Spanish side visits Anfield on Wednesday, September 9.

This is the third season of the competition’s 36-team league-phase format, meaning every point matters from the opening night as clubs compete for a place in the knockout rounds. UEFA’s schedule confirms Liverpool-Atletico as one of the headline fixtures of the first matchday.

Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool during the Premier League 2026/27 match (Source: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

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For Liverpool, the match represents the first Champions League test of the Andoni Iraola era. The Reds enter the game unbeaten after three Premier League matches and picked up their first victory of the season with a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town, where Alexander Isak scored twice. Liverpool currently sit sixth in the Premier League with five points.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, arrive at Anfield looking to recover immediately from a difficult domestic result. Diego Simeone‘s side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Athletic Club at San Mames in its most recent LaLiga outing, making the Champions League opener an important opportunity to respond against elite opposition.

Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Lineups

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Alisson Becker; Milos Kerkez, Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet, Ronald Araujo; Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch; Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo; Alexander Isak.

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Atletico Madrid (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Alejandro Grimaldo, David Hancko, Marc Pubill, Marcos Llorente; Alex Baena, Morten Hjulmand, Koke, Giuliano Simeone; Lee Kang-in, Ademola Lookman.

What time is the Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, September 9, at 3:00 PM ET. Liverpool’s official fixture information lists an 8:00 PM BST kickoff at Anfield, which converts to 3:00 PM Eastern Time in the United States.

Eastern Time: 3:00 PM

Central Time: 2:00 PM

Mountain Time: 1:00 PM

Pacific Time: 12:00 PM