Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Europa League has a great matchup for the teams aiming to claim a spot in the next round. The championship has a long way to go as only two matches have been played by each team, but this result in the encounter involving Liverpool in front of Toulouse today at Anfield could be significant. The “Reds” want to be absolute leaders in their group. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Liverpool vs Toulouse for FREE in the US on Fubo]
Liverpool are probably the most powerful team in this section of the competition, but they must validate it by finishing in the first place to skip a knockout round. They have started with two consecutive victories against the weaker teams in the group, so this should be a tougher challenge to resolve. Another favorable result should be great for their mission.
Toulouse appear to be ready to compete for the first position in the group with the best club despite the differential in talent. However, they are only two points behind the leaders. They have opened the tournament with a home draw against Union Saint-Gilloise, which they followed with a victory over LASK Lainz away from home.
Liverpool vs Toulouse: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will confront Toulouse at Anfield on Matchday 3 of the 2023-2024 Europa League today, October 26.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 27)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 27)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 00:30 AM (October 27)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 27)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 27)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 7:00 AM (October 27)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 27)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
How to watch Liverpool vs Toulouse in your country
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN2, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: RTL+
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Greece: Cosmote Sport 9 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254
Kenya: Supersport Grandstand ROA,SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Fanatiz Mexico, Fox Sports Mexico
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 1,TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena 3 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Sweden: V Sport Premium,V Sport 1,V Sport Ultra HD,Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 3 Live, RTL+, Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1
UAE: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
UK: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
United States: Fubo (free trial), Univision NOW, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, ViX, TUDN App, UniMás