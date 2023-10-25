Gerard Pique has officially announced a new historic project: the Kings League Americas. The former star of FC Barcelona was in Mexico to present the thrilling competition.

However, at the end of the event, Pique was in a phone call as he walked toward a group of children who were requesting him an autograph and a picture. Suddenly, as he approached the area where the kids were, he didn’t notice a big hole in the stage and fell right into it.

It was a scary moment for all the fans watching the leader of the Kings League. However, Gerard Pique wasn’t injured and even joked about the episode. “He asked me to sign a jersey. It was a magic trick. Pure show.”

As a consequence, the incident was seen worldwide and became a hit on social media. In fact, Pique confirmed that, fortunately, he landed on his feet avoiding any damage.

What is the Kings League Americas?

The Kings League Americas is a new version of the successful Kings League which revolutionized the way of watching soccer in Europe. There will be 12 teams competing in the continental edition.

In the last few months, the Kings League has become an unstoppable phenomenon on social media. The celebrity soccer tournament in Spain, featuring both current and former professional players, is primarily represented by the streamer Ibai Llanos and Gerard Pique.

Their matches and broadcasts, especially on platforms like Twitch, have achieved viewership numbers surpassing those of several European soccer leagues. Now, America will have a continental version.

Who are the presidents in Kings League Americas?

As it’s been a tradition in the original Kings League, each team will have a celebrity as their president in America’s edition. For example, huge Mexican stars such as Chicharito Hernandez (Olimpo United), Escorpion Dorado with Werevertumorro (Peluche Caligari) and Mercedes Roa (Club de Cuervos).

These are the other presidents of Kings League Americas: James Rodriguez and Pelicanger (Atletico Parceros), Jero Freixas (Muchachos FC), Los Futbolitos and Alofoke (Galacticos del Caribe), German Garmendia (Real Titan), Alana and Barca (Raniza FC), Zeein (Persas FC), The Donato (Los Chamos FC) and Castro (Los Aliens).

Miguel Layun, former Mexican national team player who recently announced his retirement from soccer, will be the president of Kings League Americas. Also, Marc Crosas was introduced at the end of the event as the league’s sports director.

Who is Gerard Pique?

Gerard Pique was definitely one of the best defenders in the history of FC Barcelona in a legendary list of names at the position such as Carles Puyol, Rafael Marquez, Ronald Koeman, Dani Alves, Joan Segarra or Migueli.

He went to play for Manchester United as a youngster in 2004, but, when he returned to Barcelona four years later, Pique became a key piece for Pep Guardiola in the greatest version of the Spanish club.

Pique won everything at Barcelona including 3 Champions League, 8 Spanish leagues, 7 Copa del Rey, 3 UEFA Super Cups, 3 FIFA Club World Cups and the famous Sextete, six titles in the same year (2009).