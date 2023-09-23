Chelsea will receive Aston Villa this Sunday, September 24 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Chelsea’s start to the season appears to be a continuation of their disappointing results and lackluster performances from the 2022/2023 season. Some had anticipated a slight improvement from the “Blues,” but currently, they find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone in the standings.
It’s evident that they need to accumulate points to enhance their current performance, but the task won’t be straightforward as they are set to face Aston Villa. In contrast to Chelsea, Aston Villa are actively competing for a place in the upper echelons of the table and is determined to maintain their position near the top.
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 25)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD
France: MULTISPORTS 3
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport 5/HD
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 5
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Israel: Sports 2
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC