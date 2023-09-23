Chelsea vs Aston Villa: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Chelsea will receive Aston Villa this Sunday, September 24 for the Matchday 6 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Chelsea’s start to the season appears to be a continuation of their disappointing results and lackluster performances from the 2022/2023 season. Some had anticipated a slight improvement from the “Blues,” but currently, they find themselves perilously close to the relegation zone in the standings.

It’s evident that they need to accumulate points to enhance their current performance, but the task won’t be straightforward as they are set to face Aston Villa. In contrast to Chelsea, Aston Villa are actively competing for a place in the upper echelons of the table and is determined to maintain their position near the top.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 25)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 3

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3, TOD

France: MULTISPORTS 3

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport 5/HD

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 5

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Israel: Sports 2

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 3

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 3 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN Sports HD 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 224 Hub Premier 4

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Peacock, SiriusXM FC