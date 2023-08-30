To say that Lorenzo Insigne may be the biggest flop in MLS history is an understatement. The Italian is one of the league’s highest paid players and has produced a meager 10 goals in 29 matches. This season Lorenzo Insigne’s numbers are 3 goals in 16 games.

It cannot all be placed on the 32-year-old Italian, in soccer terms, Toronto FC is an utter mess. A team so disbalanced the club has not qualified to the playoffs in the last two seasons and are well on track on missing out on the postseason for a third straight year. Shocking considering up until the arrival of Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, TFC is one the league’s biggest spenders, the problem is most of that salary cap is on two unhappy players Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi.

According to NYCFC Source, the former Napoli star is searching for a way out of MLS and has a potential offer from Saudi Arabia on the table.

Lorenzo Insigne back to Europe?

While Lorenzo Insigne does have an offer from an unnamed Saudi club, it is reported that Insigne wants a return to Europe. According to NYCFC source, TFC knows that their star player is heading for the door and want just $7.5 million for him, his personal terms will be an issue, Insigne earns close to $7.5 million in salary, a price tag few European teams will be willing to match.

At this point if the Italian were to leave it would be for a huge pay cut, even half his current wages but given how unhappy the player is in Toronto it seems likely.

What will happen with Federico Bernardeschi?

The other unhappy Italian is Federico Bernardeschi, who was benched by Bob Bradley earlier in the year, and despite the former USMNT coach’s firing, still is keen on leaving the club. Reports of a summer loan to Bologna have cooled down, but according to sources Bernardeschi is still pushing to leave.

Bernardeschi earns over $6 million in salary and is in the same boat as his Italian counterpart in that in order to return to Europe, he would need to take a massive pay cut.