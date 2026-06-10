Portugal vs Nigeria: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 10, 2026

Portugal take on Nigeria at the Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in a 2026 international friendly. Cristiano Ronaldo's team is looking to get into top form for the World Cup by facing a tough African opponent. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Portugal vs Nigeria Tournament Friendly Date Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time 3:45 PM (ET) / 12:45 PM (PT) TV Channels FOX Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Portugal vs Nigeria in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States can catch all the live action on FOX Soccer Plus as this marquee showdown unfolds.

Those who prefer to stream can follow the match through Fubo and ViX, ensuring they don’t miss a single moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

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Can I watch Portugal vs Nigeria for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch this high-profile matchup live on Fubo, which includes access to the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

Although Fubo often offers a free trial period for first-time users, that promotion does not apply to this matchup, so fans in the U.S. will need an active subscription to stream the action. Follow Portugal vs Nigeria live with us for minute-by-minute updates!

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With their 2026 World Cup opener rapidly approaching, Portugal enter the tournament as one of the favorites to contend for the title, powered by a star-studded roster headlined by Cristiano Ronaldo and packed with talent across every position.

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With Ronaldo expected to play today, the Portuguese will square off against Nigeria in a high-profile friendly, giving them a valuable test against one of Africa’s most respected national teams.

Although Nigeria narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification, the Super Eagles still possess plenty of quality and will welcome the opportunity to measure themselves against a European powerhouse while building momentum for upcoming international competitions. That’s why we can expect strong lineups from Portugal and Nigeria today.

Moses Daddy Simon of Nigeria – Harry Murphy/Getty Images

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Portugal vs Nigeria: Lineups

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Gonçalo Inácio, Rúben Dias, Nelson Semedo; João Neves, Vitinha; Francisco Trincão, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Nigeria: Maduka Okoye; Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Bruno Onyemaechi; Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Tochukwu Nnadi, Christian Akpan; Moses Simon, Akor Adams.

What time is the Portugal vs Nigeria match?

The match kicks off today, June 10, at 3:45 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 3:45 PM

Central Time: 2:45 PM

Mountain Time: 1:45 PM

Pacific Time: 12:45 PM