Benfica vs Flamengo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 Friendly match on July 11, 2026

Benfica will take on Flamengo at the Estadio Algarve in an International Club Friendly match. Two giants from Portugal and Brazil face off as preparation for the restart of club activity. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Benfica vs Flamengo Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, July 11, 2026 Time 2:30 PM (ET) / 11:30 AM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Premiere

How to watch Benfica vs Flamengo in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch this matchup live on Premiere, which will provide coverage of the game from start to finish.

Premiere is the streaming service carrying this matchup, giving fans the opportunity to enjoy every minute of what promises to be an exciting contest

Advertisement

Can I watch Benfica vs Flamengo for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this highly anticipated matchup live on Premier Sports, the exclusive broadcaster carrying the action.

Since Premier does not offer a free trial, viewers will need an active subscription to watch the game, meaning the match will not be available to stream for free.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Benfica begin a new era under Marco Silva following José Mourinho’s move to Real Madrid, with the Portuguese side playing its first match since last season after significant roster changes.

Advertisement

Flamengo, meanwhile, are further along in their preparations under Leonardo Jardim, having already posted a 2-2 draw with River Plate and a 2-0 victory over Lausanne–Sport this month.

With experienced players such as Rossi, Léo Ortiz, Pedro, Bruno Henrique, Samuel Lino, and Jorginho, the Brazilian club enters the matchup with greater continuity and match fitness.

Bruno Henrique of Flamengo – Heuler Andrey/Getty Images

Advertisement

What time is the Benfica vs Flamengo match?

The match kicks off today, July 11, at 2:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:30 PM

Central Time: 1:30 PM

Mountain Time: 12:30 PM

Pacific Time: 11:30 AM