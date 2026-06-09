Argentina vs Iceland: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 9, 2026

Argentina will take on Iceland at the Jordan-Hare Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. The defending champions prepare for the World Cup against a strong European rival. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Argentina vs Iceland Tournament Friendly Date Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time 8:30 PM (ET) / 5:30 PM (PT) TV Channels ESPN, ESPN Deportes Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, Sling Orange

How to watch Argentina vs Iceland in the USA

This highly anticipated matchup will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, with live streaming available on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling Orange.

No matter the platform, fans can watch every key play, momentum-shifting moment, and dramatic finish live from start to finish.

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Can I watch Argentina vs Iceland for free?

Fans in the United States can watch this featured matchup live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, all of which include the channel carrying the game nationwide.

New subscribers can also take advantage of free trials, with Fubo and DirecTV Stream offering five days and Hulu + Live TV providing three days of access.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Argentina continues its buildup to the World Cup, with Lionel Messi and company coming off a comfortable win over Hondurasin a performance that was efficient and controlled, even if it lacked fireworks.

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Their next challenge presents a stronger test, as the Albiceleste square off with Iceland in a matchup that should provide a better gauge of their readiness for the tournament opener.

While Iceland failed to secure a spot in this World Cup and will miss the competition for the second straight edition since its memorable appearance at 2018 FIFA World Cup, the friendly gives the visitors a valuable test.

Albert Gudmundsson of Iceland – Rafal Oleksiewicz/Getty Images

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Argentina vs Iceland: Predicted Lineups

Argentina (4-3-3): Rulli, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Lautaro, Alvarez.

Iceland (4-2-3-1): Valdimarsson, Sampsted, Ingason, Gretarsson, Olafsson, Johannesson, Willumsson, Gudmundsson, Haraldsson, Gudmundsson, Oskarsson.

What time is the Argentina vs Iceland match?

The match kicks off today, June 9, at 8:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 8:30 PM

Central Time: 7:30 AM

Mountain Time: 6:30 PM

Pacific Time: 5:30 PM