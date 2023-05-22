World class players age like fine wine, Uruguay knows a thing or two about wine and soccer players, at 36, Luis Suárez continues to show he is an elite striker. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker continues to show his potential in Brazil scoring and assisting in Gremio’s 3-1 victory against archrival Inter of Porto Alegre.

Already in Brazil’s Serie A the striker has 2 goals in 6 matches and since arriving at Gremio 11 goals in 22 matches. Many pundits in Uruguay are stating that Luis Suárez can still be a huge piece on the national team and even new coach Marcelo Bielsa stated he has a pending chat with the national idol.

For Luis Suárez, he was able to add to an impressive stat when it comes to rivalry games, it was the Uruguayan striker’s 10th instance where he scored in a rivalry match.

Luis Suárez’s stat against rivalry opponents

On the national team, Luis Suárez has scored for Uruguay against Brazil and Argentina, at the club level for Nacional against Peñarol, with Ajax he scored against PSV, at Liverpool against Manchester United and Everton, at Barcelona against Real Madrid, with Atlético Madrid against both Barcelona and Real Madrid, and now in Brazil for Gremio against Inter.

Luis Suárez’s goal was played all over the world as the striker with his back to goal was able to hit the ball with a stunning outside shot that made the Arena do Grêmio light up in applause. Inter’s only goal was scored by USMNT defensive midfielder Johnny Cardoso.