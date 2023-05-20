There are some teams that are title contenders in soccer regardless the tournament they are playing. Whether it’s with the senior roster or in the youth categories, Brazil always appear as a team to watch for what they can do.

This tournament will not be an exception because they arrive in great form. The Brazilians have five championships in the history of this competition, but they want to win one more to tie with Argentina at the top.

Their ticket to the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup was achieved in perfect fashion. In the South American qualifiers played earlier this year they won the tournament with Vitor Roque being their main player. Although he is not going to be in the team this time.

Why did Vitor Roque miss the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup?

It was perfect the way Brazil qualified for this competition. They won the South American championship in an undefeated manner with Vitor Roque as the top scorer of the competition. His presence would have been huge for them, but he won’t be in the team.

Vitor Roque is not playing the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup because Athletico Paranaense didn’t give him permission. The club is going through a busy schedule that includes their participation in the Copa Libertadores and the Brasileirao, so they decided to keep him despite agreeing to give the striker away in the first place.

Another reason behind this move is the future of the player. The 18-year-old scorer is one of the best players in Athletico Paranaense’s roster, meaning he also gathers a ton of interest from different big European clubs. A potential sale in the upcoming transfer window is the other explanation to his absence in the tournament.