Luis Suarez is Inter Miami bound. The 36-year-old Uruguayan striker is set to leave Gremio in Brazil and join the MLS side in the 2024 season. Suarez is continuing his good form with Gremio and that has led to him being reserved by Marcelo Bielsa to play with Uruguay in the next round of Conmebol World Cup qualifying.



According to TyC Sports reporter Gastón Edul, Inter Miami and the former Nacional of Uruguay striker have been negotiating for some time now and that a decision has been made by the Liverpool legend.



On Wednesday Suarez was provider as Gremio defeated Coritiba 2-1 to move into third in Brazil’s Serie A. It was announced last month that Suarez, who has one year left on his Gremio deal, will be allowed to leave to join Inter Miami on a free transfer.

Luis Suarez’s current form



Inter Miami could not be asking for a better striker, Suarez is 36 years old, yes, slower, yes, but he is still lethal. The Uruguayan has 10 goals and 10 assists this season in 26 games for Gremio.



Suarez is currently the Brazilian league’s assist leader and will make his return to the Uruguayan national team in November. If signed, Inter Miami will have the top two Conmebol all-time World Cup qualifying goal scorers on their roster.



Luis Suarez and Inter Miami deal



It is reported that the deal would be for 1 season with an option for a second after 2024. Inter Miami is looking to go for broke in 2024 and take home some major silverware.



The team will also have to address their defensive needs where it is reported that on loan defender Leandro González Pírez, currently one of River Plate’s best defenders, will return to the club.