No one can deny that Luis Suarez has turned back the clock in his short year stint at Gremio in Brazil. Winning two local cups and having a banner season as a goal scorer, leader, and inspiration, Suarez and the Gremio supporters were in tears as the fans wished the Uruguayan luck in his future endeavors.

The future? Suarez is mum on that for now, in the press conference the four-time World Cup veteran shed light on some of the health issues that continue to nag him. “The days before each game I take three pills and hours before playing I get an injection. If not, I can’t play. Hence the limp”, were the former Barcelona star’s statement about the difficulties of continuing at the highest level.

“I have to think that in maybe five years I won’t be able to play 5-a-side football with my friends. The truth is that the first steps in the morning are very painful. Anyone who sees me thinks it’s impossible for me to play a game. My son tells me asks to play with him and I can’t.”

Concerns for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami is the rumored destination for Luis Suarez, there has been interest from both sides for the greatest player in Uruguayan soccer history to join the side that has friends Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets already on the roster.

The team also has very good young promising prospects in Drake Callender, Tomás Avilés, Facundo Farías, Benjamin Cremaschi, and David Ruiz. Still, even with Messi, Inter Miami wilted down the stretch of the season in 2023, after a sensational start in the Leagues Cup, by the time the team made it back to MLS play, the uphill trend crumbled.

If Suarez does indeed sign with Inter Miami, he would be 36, along with Messi (36), Busquets (35), and Alba (34) the back bone of the team would be the oldest in MLS come 2024 without question. Playing in different time zones, humid and hot weather, and artificial turf may take a lot out of these players, especially Suarez who has had knee issues for the last 4 years.

Luis Suarez back on Uruguay national team

Still despite the concerns over his knee, Suarez is back with the Uruguayan national team, and in a highly competitive league like Brazil has left little doubt over his inclusion on Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Suarez is still hopeful to make the 2024 Copa America, like Messi, and a good showing in MLS will be key, as Bielsa prefers younger players than to older experienced ones. Still the obsessive Argentine manager understands Suarez’s place in Uruguayan football and wants to give him a proper send off.

Time will tell if Luis Suarez, who is without question one of the best strikers of his era and of all time, along with Messi will be the central pieces for Inter Miami if the transfer does indeed happen in 2024.

Still despite the brilliance of the four former Barcelona teammates, time is undefeated, and Inter Miami has key players with a lot of mileage in the team’s biggest season ever. It’s a huge gamble the club is willing to take to make 2024 the Messi year.