Luis Suarez is beloved at every club he has ever played for, from Nacional to Ajax, Liverpool to Barcelona, and now Gremio. In his lone season at the club the 36-year-old Uruguayan did not show signs of slowing down scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists in 51 matches across all competitions.

Suarez won two local cups with Gremio and is rumored to be heading to the United States where he will play with longtime friend Lionel Messi at Inter Miami. The notion that Inter Miami is getting an “over the hill” former star is laughable now, Suarez is one of the hottest strikers in South America and is back in good graces with Uruguayan national team coach Marcelo Bielsa.

In a press conference, Gremio boss Renato Gaucho did not hold back his admiration for the Uruguayan striker and is saying his goodbyes to one of the best players in the Brazilian League.

Renato Gaucho on Luis Suarez

“We are going to miss him, for sure. He was very loved by everyone. I had the pleasure of working with a great professional, one of the four best forwards in the world. There will be a void” were the parting words by Gaucho on Suarez who has been courted by Inter Miami for some time.

While Inter Miami have been silent on the prospects of bringing Suarez, MLS clubs are known for not divulging anything about a signing until they themselves hold the press conference, the move to part ways with striker Josef Martínez was a clear signing a big-name striker was heading to Miami.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

If Luis Suarez does sign with Inter Miami, January will be a busy month, as the club will play two international friendlies, one in Texas against Argentine power River Plate and one in El Salvador against the national team.



Upon the news of Messi’s arrival to El Salvador, the local press and social media exploded with the once in a lifetime chance to see the greatest soccer player of all time.