Despite his recent arrival at Club Nacional in his native Uruguay, rumors suggest that there is a strong reason why Luis Suarez is already thinking of emigrating to an MLS team that would have to release one of its stars for that to happen.

Luis Suarez to MLS? The ex Real Madrid player who would move on so that the transfer could happen

MLS could add one more figure to its already large constellation of stars. U.S. soccer is becoming increasingly attractive for what were once the biggest stars of the best soccer in the world, European soccer. Luis Suárez would be next, according to information from Rodrigo Serrano of Diario As.

On the MLS fields, week after week, the likes of Sherdan Xaqiri, who shone in teams such as Inter or Liverpool; Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli's icon; Douglas Costa, who had great moments in Juventus, or the Mexicans Carlos Vela, Javier Chicharito Hernandez and Hector Herrera, undisputed figures of their National Team, parade through the fields.

Thus, the arrival of Luis Suarez to U.S. soccer does not sound far-fetched at all, however, not everything is so simple, because two bodies can not occupy the same space, especially in the salary issue in MLS. Below we reveal which star would leave his place for the ex-Barcelona striker.

Luis Suárez: the Ex Barcelona star to take the place of a former Real Madrid player in the MLS

According to the same source, Rodrigo Serrano of Diario As, Luis Suarez would be one of the wishes of coach Greg Vanney to reinforce the Los Angeles Galaxy's forward line. This would coincide with the dissatisfaction of the former Barcelona star for the elimination of his current club, Nacional of Uruguay, from the Copa Sudamericana, a tournament in which he wanted to play.

The one affected by the alleged flirtation between the Galaxy and Luis Suarez would be Mexican striker Javier Chicharito Hernandez, who once played a season with Real Madrid in which he scored 9 goals in 33 games for Los Merengues (a goal every 150 minutes).

Due to Chicharito's high salary, six million dollars a year, he occupies a place as Designated Player of the Galaxy in the MLS. With the strict salary cap rule, the arrival of Suarez, who would not exactly receive a low salary, would need a place with Hernandez to become a reality, or that of Douglas Costa, who earns half of the Mexican.

Chicharito's numbers with LA Galaxy

Javier Hernandez's performance has not been brilliant as a team, as the Galaxy continues its drought of championships in MLS. However, on an individual level, his records are not bad: 31 goals in 60 games played, which makes this club the third in which Chicharito has scored the most goals behind Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen.