The all-time leading goal scorer for Uruguay reportedly has a major offer from LAFC, but other rumors of MLS clubs have also surfaced. Where is the saga of the next club for Luis Suárez?

Where will Luis Suárez play next? A question that has been on the minds of soccer fans since the end of the LaLiga season. It has been a roller coaster summer for the 35-year-old goal machine, nixing a move to River Plate in Argentina and becoming a worldwide trending topic on social media for a possible arrival to Nacional of Uruguay.

From the Nacional spotlight comes an unexpected rumor of Luis Suárez possibly coming to MLS, more specifically to LAFC. On Twitter various reports indicate that Suárez could be on LAFC’s radar, but other clubs have surfaced as well, with LAFC being the more detailed as to how the operation would get done.

What is important to note is that Suárez has offers from all over the world and has only turned down moves to Mexico, Brazil, and River Plate. He also admitted to turning down offers from MLS clubs below the playoff line. Here is where the Suárez to MLS rumor is at.

How a deal to MLS would break down for Luis Suárez?

According to multiple sources, LAFC would loan DP Brian Rodriguez to Santos of Brazil, which would open an international slot for Luis Suárez. It would also be a swap for swap DP still leaving LAFC with an open DP spot as Carlos Vela and Luis Suárez would make up the club’s DPs.

All assuming Suárez signs a DP contract, how Vela, Cristian Arango, and the Uruguayan would complement each other remains to be seen as Rodriguez was a winger while Arango and Suárez are finishers.

Rodrigo Romano out of Uruguay and of Teledoce has reported that the MLS club in question is from the West coast and wants Suárez now on a 30-month contract lasting until December of 2024.

Other secondary MLS club rumors with no real meat are both New York teams, as NYCFC have recently lost goal scorer Taty Castellanos and New York Red Bulls who are in need of a striker. An out of the blue MLS rumor is Nashville SC, but the club has all three DP slots taken and seem unlikely.

Then there is Nacional of Uruguay who has led a global social media movement to convince the striker to return to his home country for three months. Nacional is willing to do a short-term contract until the World Cup and then leave Suárez to decide what to do after Qatar. Sources close to the striker have admitted that Suárez has been very moved by the show of affection from the Nacional fans and has even spoken to Nacional’s president to structure a deal beneficial for both parties.

It has also been reported that it would not be farfetched for Suárez to commit his future post Qatar 2022 to a club but play three months for Nacional. One thing is for certain the MLS and LAFC rumors while heating up are no closer than the Nacional rumors, the only person who can sway the scales is Suárez himself.