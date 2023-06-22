What was a Cinderella story between Luis Suarez and Gremio is now turning into a nightmare. The famed Uruguayan striker has been a huge success for the club, scoring wonder goal after wonder goal, but all of that has come at a price, Luis Suarez’s health.

Gremio president Alberto Guerra, shed some light on the matter by stating that the former Barcelona striker has a daily routine of injections and playing through pain. Guerra stated that the situation is now “grave”, and the player is “with constant pain in the right knee” and “takes medication and gives himself frequent injections.”

Guerra also scared the footballing world by going as far as stating Suarez could have “the possibility of putting on a prosthesis” due to the constant pain. “The limit is being reached, but when it is the limit, when it is the last, we do not know”, Guerra ended.

Luis Suarez at Gremio

Despite the information of constant pain, Suarez has been a huge pain to defenders in Brazil’s top division, scoring 11 goals in 25 matches, this season he has 2 goals in 8 matches. The strange aspect of the situation is that Suarez has been playing regularly since his arrival.

Gremio are 7th in the Brazilian league and amid all of the news Luis Suarez is in the squad for their match against America. Suarez’s constant knee issues began during the tail end of his time at Barcelona and it could led the Uruguayan all-time leading scorer to retire early after an amazing career.