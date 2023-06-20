Uruguayan star Luis Suarez is expected to announce his retirement from soccer soon, according to Brazilian outlet Esportes GZH. The reason behind this shocking decision would be an ‘unbearable’ pain in his right knee.

The 36-year-old joined Gremio earlier this year, signing a deal until December 2024. Unfortunately, it looks like he won’t see out his contract in Porto Alegre and instead would hang up his boots way sooner than expected.

Back in the day, Suarez was one of, if not the greatest striker on Earth. He shone for Liverpool in the Premier League, but it was at Barcelona where we’ve seen Lucho in his prime.

Luis Suarez’s incredible achievements

Apart from forging a reputation for being a prolific goal scorer, Suarez also established himself as a successful player. The Uruguayan won titles with almost every club he’s played for, only failing to do so with Dutch side FC Groningen.

While he won multiple LaLiga titles and a UEFA Champions League with Barcelona, in addition to a Copa America with Uruguay, the striker also received countless individual accolades.

Not only did he won the European Golden Boot twice or received a Premier League Golden Boot, Suarez was the MVP in the 2011 Copa America and eventually became the all-time top scorer in the South American World Cup qualifiers.