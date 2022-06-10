Luxembourg will play against Turkey for Matchday 3 of group C1 of the UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States and Canada.

It will undoubtedly be the key game of group C1 since the two main candidates for promotion to League B will play. On the one hand, there will be the locals, a small nation that in recent years have improved a lot compared to what they used to be in previous years, in which very weak teams beat them easily. Currently, although not at the first level, they could complicate stronger nations and that is what they will try to do with Turkey.

The Turks, for their part, have almost the obligation to obtain promotion to League B since, although Luxembourg are, as was said before, a much better team than in previous years, even so, the power of the group and therefore those who have the obligation are Turkey. This game therefore will be key to begin to ensure promotion.

Luxembourg vs Turkey: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Luxembourg and Turkey that will take place at the Stade de Luxembourg, City of Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg will be played on Saturday, June 11 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Luxembourg vs Turkey: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Luxembourg vs Turkey

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Luxembourg and Turkey at the Stade de Luxembourg, City of Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options in the US: ViX.

