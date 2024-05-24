Lyon will play against PSG in what will be the 2023/2024 Coupe de France final. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Lyon are poised to take on PSG in the highly anticipated 2023/2024 Coupe de France final. Delve into the essential details of this thrilling showdown, including venue specifics and comprehensive information on television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your country.

Paris Saint-Germain are in contention for their second domestic title following their triumph in the Ligue 1 championship. Their opponents, Lyon, endured a lackluster performance in Ligue 1, failing even to secure qualification for an international tournament, finishing just 2 points below Nice, the last qualified team.

Nevertheless, Lyon now set their sights on causing an upset in the Coupe de France. As the final approaches, PSG aim to add another trophy to their collection, while Lyon seeks to defy expectations and make their mark in the competition. With both teams eager to claim victory, the stage is set for a captivating encounter as they vie for glory in the Coupe de France final.

Lyon vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 26)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Anthony Lopes of Lyon – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Lyon vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO, directvsports.com

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, France 2, Free, Molotov

Mexico: TVC Sports

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

South Africa: SABC Plus, SABC Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports, beIN SPORTS CONNECT