Lyon are poised to take on PSG in the highly anticipated 2023/2024 Coupe de France final. Delve into the essential details of this thrilling showdown, including venue specifics and comprehensive information on television broadcasts and available live streaming options in your country.
[Watch Lyon vs PSG live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]
Paris Saint-Germain are in contention for their second domestic title following their triumph in the Ligue 1 championship. Their opponents, Lyon, endured a lackluster performance in Ligue 1, failing even to secure qualification for an international tournament, finishing just 2 points below Nice, the last qualified team.
Nevertheless, Lyon now set their sights on causing an upset in the Coupe de France. As the final approaches, PSG aim to add another trophy to their collection, while Lyon seeks to defy expectations and make their mark in the competition. With both teams eager to claim victory, the stage is set for a captivating encounter as they vie for glory in the Coupe de France final.
Lyon vs PSG: Kick-Off Time in Your Country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (May 26)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Lyon vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DGO, directvsports.com
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect
Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, France 2, Free, Molotov
Mexico: TVC Sports
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
South Africa: SABC Plus, SABC Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
USA: Fubo (free trial), FOX Sports, beIN SPORTS CONNECT