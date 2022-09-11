Maccabi Haifa will face PSG for the Matchday 2 a 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage game. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Maccabi Haifa will play against PSG in what will be the Matchday 2 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada.

It will be an interesting match in one of the most complicated groups of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League. Paris Saint-Germain are undoubtedly one of the main candidates to win this edition, after they were eliminated by Real Madrid in the past, who would later become champions.

However, this year the team looks much stronger, although of course they will have to show it with the performances in the next games. They have the opportunity to add their second victory against Maccabi Haifa, who have been very weak in their debut against Benfica. Now playing at home they will be able to show something better, although against PSG it will not be easy.

Maccabi Haifa vs PSG: Date

This game between Maccabi Haifa and PSG for the UEFA Champions League group stage phase will be played at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa, Israel this Wednesday, September 14 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Maccabi Haifa vs PSG: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Maccabi Haifa vs PSG

This UEFA Champions League group stage game between Maccabi Haifa and PSG can be seen in the United States on Paramount + (free trial) and on DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options: VIX+.

