Maccabi Haifa and PSG will face each other today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa. The visitors know that this could be the easiest game for them during the group stage. With Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack, Paris Saint-Germain will be looking for their second win in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).
Maccabi Haifa are the biggest underdog in Group H, they lost their first game against Benfica 0-2 on the road. But even though they are underdogs the team has a decent defensive game.
PSG showed all their attacking power during a big game against Juventus in what was the first Group Stage week. During that game Mbappe was the top scorer and the PSG defense was efficient in stopping the Italians.
Maccabi Haifa vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Maccabi Haifa and PSG play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14 at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa.
Australia: 5:00 AM September 15
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 15
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM September 15
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 15
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 15
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Maccabi Haifa vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahrain: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3
Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil
Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: DAZN
France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, Free, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN , DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Ireland: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 6, BTSport.com
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, SI Solo Calcio
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App
South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 6, Movistar+
Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Kingdom: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA
Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now