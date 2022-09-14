Maccabi Haifa take on PSG today at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Maccabi Haifa and PSG will face each other today in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa. The visitors know that this could be the easiest game for them during the group stage. With Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in attack, Paris Saint-Germain will be looking for their second win in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (free trial).

Maccabi Haifa are the biggest underdog in Group H, they lost their first game against Benfica 0-2 on the road. But even though they are underdogs the team has a decent defensive game.

PSG showed all their attacking power during a big game against Juventus in what was the first Group Stage week. During that game Mbappe was the top scorer and the PSG defense was efficient in stopping the Italians.

Maccabi Haifa vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Maccabi Haifa and PSG play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 14 at Sammy Ofer Stadium in Haifa.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 15

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 15

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM September 15

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 15

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 15

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Maccabi Haifa vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahrain: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3

Barbados: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Botswana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Brazil: HBO Max, TNT Brasil

Burundi: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: DAZN

France: Canal+ France, RMC Sport en direct, Free, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN , DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Ireland: BT Sport App, LiveScore App, BT Sport 6, BTSport.com

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253, SKY Go Italia, SI Solo Calcio

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malawi: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN8 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Namibia: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Pakistan: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Rwanda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

South Sudan: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 6, Movistar+

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Kingdom: BT Sport 6, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport Premier League ROA

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now