Major star will not be going to Saudi Pro League

Jurgen Klopp slammed the hammer and rejected a formal offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad for one of his best players, Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian’s move to Saudi Arabia was reported as imminent but was rejected on Friday.

According to reports Liverpool were set for a $100 million transfer fee and Salah was offered a 5-year contract worth $127 million per year plus incentives and a reported stake in the Saudi club.

The deal with all the incentives and perks would have been worth more than Cristiano Ronaldo’s current deal, making Salah the highest paid soccer player in the world.

Liverpool keeping Mohamed Salah

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reported by The Sun as stating he had nothing more to add to the subject once the offer was rejected. Salah’s Liverpool contract runs until the end of next season when he will be a free agent.

Rumors are that the Saudi Pro League will try again to sign the striker, but it is also reported that Salah could favor a move to Major League Soccer when his Liverpool deal expires.

Salah’s contributions to Liverpool cannot be overlooked, the striker scored 187 goals for Liverpool and has won seven championships at the club.

Other former Liverpool players in Saudi Arabia

Currently the biggest former Liverpool players now playing in Saudi Arabia are Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, and Fabinho, while it is reported that Georginio Wijnaldum is expected to sign a deal and play for Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq.